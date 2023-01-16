Making news
PM asks Nam Dinh to step up economic restructuring
Nam Dinh needs to consolidate its mechanisms and policies, and step up regional connectivity to utilise its resources, potential and strengths, and improve its competitiveness, he said.
The PM also urged the province to expand its tourism space, work to remove obstacles to infrastructure construction in service of industrial production, speed up the building of coastal routes, boost human resources development, further reform administrative procedures, pay more heed to environmental protection, and ensure social welfare.
He assigned the locality with other tasks regarding national defence and security, Party and political system building, and the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.
Chinh lauded Nam Dinh for its efforts and achievements, especially in education and agriculture and rural development, saying it is one of the first two provinces to win the new-style rural area status.
He also pointed to the locality’s potential and advantages in traditions, culture, history and architecture, which, the leader said, would support eco, historical and spiritual tourism.
While in Nam Dinh, the PM made a fact-finding trip to the construction site of a bridge spanning over Dao River, the first cable-stayed bridge in the locality with total investment of 1.2 trillion VND (51.19 million USD).
He also paid tribute to Le Duc Tho, former Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, former advisor of the Party Central Committee, at a memorial site in his homeland in Nam Van commune, Nam Dinh city./.