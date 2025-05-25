PM arrives in Malaysia for official visit, attendance at 46th ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse are welcomed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-level delegation of Vietnam, landed in Kuala Lumpur on May 24 night, beginning an official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings.



The trip, from May 24 to 28, is made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.



PM Chinh and his entourage were welcomed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by Minister of National Unity Aaron Ago Dagang, Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai, and other officials of Malaysia, along with Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia.



This marks the first official visit to Malaysia by a Vietnamese PM in a decade, and the first visit by a key Vietnamese leader since the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November last year.

According to Ambassador Linh, PM Chinh is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and other high-ranking leaders. They will share views on their respective national developments and engage in in-depth discussions on strategic visions to advance bilateral relations.



Economic, trade, and investment ties remain a cornerstone of the Vietnam - Malaysia relationship. Within ASEAN, Malaysia is now Vietnam’s second largest trade partner and third largest investor. In 2024, two-way trade hit 14.2 billion USD, up 20% from 2023, moving closer to the target of 18 billion USD, the diplomat noted.



The 46th ASEAN Summit is the first high-level summit hosted under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship themed “Inclusive and Sustainable.” In addition to ASEAN leaders' plenary sessions, the occasion will see the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, also head of ASEAN SOM of Vietnam, said the trip carries a clear message of Vietnam’s responsibility and readiness to contribute to the bloc's collective efforts.



It demonstrates Vietnam’s strong support for Malaysia’s role as the ASEAN Chair this year and reflects the shared determination to build a community that embodies sustainability, inclusiveness, solidarity and strength while consolidating ASEAN’s central role in regional peace and stability, he said./.