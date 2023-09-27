PM arrives in Hanoi, wrapping up working trips to US, Brazil

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Hanoi at noon on September 27, concluding his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and hold bilateral activities in the US, as well as his official visit to Brazil.



During his eight-day trips to the US and Brazil, PM Chinh had over 70 activities in five cities, namely San Francisco, Washington D.C and New York of the US, and São Paulo and Brasilia of Brazil.



Attending the high-level week of the 78th UNGA, PM Chinh delivered speeches at the UNGA’s general debate and UN summits on global and all-people issues such as climate change and pandemic response.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese Government leader had nearly 20 bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations and US politicians.



He also visited the US’s universities, and worked with leaders of leading business associations, investment funds, and groups such as Microsoft, Synopsys, Facebook, Apple, Google and Boeing.



While in Brazil, PM Chinh held talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, met with leaders of several political parties and friendship associations, delivered a policy speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and worked with leaders of some businesses.



Despite his busy working agendas, the PM spent time meeting with overseas Vietnamese, as well as US and Brazilian friends who have made contributions to Vietnam’s relations with the two countries./.