Making news
PM arrives in Hanoi, wrapping up working trip to Brazil
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the delegation of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi on July 9 morning, concluding a successful working visit to Brazil, where he attended the expanded BRICS summit and engaged in bilateral activities.
The trip from July 4 to 8, made at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva, featured nearly 40 activities, including those within the BRICS summit, meetings with leaders of other counties and international organisations, and bilateral activities with the Brazilian side.
Representing Vietnam as a partner country of BRICS, PM Chinh delivered remarks at two of the three most important high-level sessions of the summit. On this occasion, he had bilateral meetings with about 20 leaders of the participating countries and international organisations. That helped promote Vietnam’s role and stature while strengthening its cooperation with traditional partners and friends.
Meanwhile, the Government leader’s bilateral activities in Brazil aimed to foster multifaceted ties with this South American nation, especially in the field of economy.
In particular, he met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva; offered flowers at the plaque commemorating President Ho Chi Minh in Rio de Janeiro, where the late leader used to work on his path to seek a way for national salvation; visited the Vasco da Gama football club; attended the Vietnam – Brazil business forum; and had working sessions with nine large Brazilian and global enterprises to step up investment cooperation.
The visit was a step to carry out the major targets and tasks set in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context, and to implement the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a friend, a trustworthy partner, and a responsible member of the international community, thereby generating tangible benefits for each country and its people, for regional and global peace, cooperation, and development./.