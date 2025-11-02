PM approves 2026–2035 project in support of women-led startups

Many start-up models of rural women have increased value of local products while creating jobs for local residents. Photo: VNA

The government aims for women-owned businesses to make up 30% of all enterprises in Vietnam by 2030, according to a decision recently signed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



Under Decision No. 2415/QD-TTg approving a project to support women's start-ups for 2026-2035 dated October 31, the government will provide support for 75,000 women-owned enterprises, cooperatives and business households, helping them access preferential credit, and start-up and innovation funds.



According to the project, 25,000 women-owned business households will be guided to register to convert into enterprises.



Besides, the project will support 8,000 women-owned start-ups and cooperatives to restructure, consolidate, and enhance the capacity of their members.



To meet the targets, the project sets out solutions, including promoting the entrepreneurial spirit and business aspirations among women; developing and connecting components in the ecosystem that supports women-led startups; supporting women to participate in sustainable business models, digital transformation, green transformation; consolidating mechanisms and policies for women-led startups, and enhancing international cooperation to attract and diversify resources for them.



Project beneficiaries include all women who want to start a business, especially disadvantaged women and single mums; disabled women; women in households with disabled persons; ethnic minority women; retired female athletes; women who have completed their prison sentences; HIV affected women; women who are victims of domestic violence and human trafficking; elderly female workers returning from industrial parks/export processing zones; women returning after working abroad; and women who migrate for free labour./.