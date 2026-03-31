PM appoints new director of Vietnam National University, Hanoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents the appointment decision to Bui The Duy, who now serves as Director of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Duy, an alternate member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, takes the helm of one of the country’s leading higher education institutions.At the ceremony, PM Chinh stressed that the appointment reflects the trust from the Party and State while also placing significant responsibility on the new director. He highlighted the strategic role of the VNU Hanoi in Vietnam’s long-term development, particularly the construction of its urban campus in Hoa Lac.The Hoa Lac project, he said, is envisioned as a breakthrough “five-in-one” model, combining a talent training centre, a hub for advanced technology research and transfer, a national and international innovation centre, a modern and smart university city, and a platform for piloting public – private partnership in education and research. It is expected to become a major “knowledge hub” of the capital and the nation.The Government leader set a target for the VNU Hanoi to rank among the world’s top 500 universities by 2030, urging the institution’s leadership to strengthen unity, promote collective wisdom, uphold accountability, and set a good example in implementing the Party's large resolutions, especially the one on sci-tech development, innovation and digital transformation and that on fundamental and comprehensive reform of education – training.He called for greater emphasis on developing a research-oriented and innovation-driven university model, closely linking training, research and application while placing learners at the centre.He also underscored the importance of training high-quality human resources and nurturing talent, as well as enhancing the university’s role in providing policy advice for the Party and State.In addition, PM Chinh urged the university to accelerate the development of the Hoa Lac campus in line with its strategic orientation while continuing to reform governance towards greater autonomy, modernity, transparency and efficiency. Building a democratic, creative and internationally integrated academic environment, together with attracting and developing top scientists and experts, was also identified as key priorities.The Government, he affirmed, will continue to support the VNU Hanoi with favourable policies and resources to ensure its fast and sustainable development.In his remarks, Duy expressed his honour at being entrusted with the position, describing it as both a privilege and a significant responsibility. He pledged to devote his full capacity and experience to leading the university towards further innovation and growth.Born in 1978 in the central province of Ha Tinh, Duy is an associate professor and PhD in computer science. He has previously held several key positions, including Director of the Vietnam Youth Academy, Chief of Office and later Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, and Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.His predecessor, Hoang Minh Son, was appointed acting Minister of Education and Training more than one month ago./.