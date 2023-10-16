PM advises Tra Vinh to make breakthroughs based on five pillars

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the Standing Board of the Tra Vinh provincial Party Committee on October 15, asking the Mekong Delta province to strive for breakthrough and sustainable development based on five pillars.



At the meeting, part of the PM’s working visit to the Mekong Delta region, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngo Chi Cuong reported that the local socio-economic situation has continued recovering and developing in 2023.



During the first nine months, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased 8.51%, ranking second among the 13 Mekong Delta localities and 11th among the 63 nationwide. The industrial production value reached 26.63 trillion VND (over 1 billion USD), up 12.48%; agro-forestry-fishery production nearly 21.8 billion VND, up 2.04%; and total goods retail sales and service revenue almost 41.9 trillion VND, up 21.23%.



Eight of the nine district-level localities in Tra Vinh have completed new-style countryside building while all of its 85 communes have been recognised as new-style rural areas. Investment has also been stepped up, with total investment in society approximating 22.1 trillion VND, up 14.15%, and disbursed capital reaching 52.54%.



Cuong also highlighted improvements in cultural and social aspects, health care, social security, poverty reduction, along with guaranteed political security and social order and safety, and the maintained focus on the Party and political system building.



Applauding Tra Vinh’s efforts and achievements, PM Chinh underlined local advantages, including a strategic location in terms of economy, defence and security, a 65km coastline that makes it a key province in the marine economy development, fertile soil, biological diversity, favourable conditions for renewable energy development, tourism advantages, and a young and abundant workforce.



He also pointed out certain difficulties and challenges needing to be addressed such as untapped economic potential, a small-scale economy, poor transport infrastructure, and impacts from climate change.



The PM requested that the province take stronger efforts, greater determination, and renew mindset and implementation methodology so as to make breakthrough and sustainable development based on five pillars – developing hi-tech agriculture; marine economy; agricultural processing and renewable energy; green growth, digital transformation, innovation, and high-quality human resources; and comprehensive and modern technical, social, and urban infrastructure.



To do so, it needs to optimise potential and advantages, effectively connect with economic centres, capitalise on navigation routes, bring into play human resources and cultural and historical traditions, develop the cultural aspect on par with the economy, ensure social security, and protect the environment.



In particular, the province needs to invest efforts in three strategic breakthroughs in terms of road, inland waterway, and agricultural production infrastructure; innovation and startup, especially in emerging fields like digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, sharing economy, and climate change fight; and the provincial competitiveness, administrative reform, and the performance of public works, the Government leader noted.



He also told Tra Vinh to bolster the three growth drivers (investment, consumption, export), make use of the domestic and foreign markets, speed up public investment disbursement, and tackle bottlenecks to fuel production and business activities./.