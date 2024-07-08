Plenty of room for Hung Yen to thrive: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (first, R) present the decision approving Hung Yen's master plan to leaders of Hung Yen (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in Hung Yen on July 7 to announce the northern province's master plan in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 and promote investment in the locality.



Addressing the event, Chinh highly valued the master plan, built with a breakthrough mindset and long-term vision, promoting the locality's advantages, and showing the province's desire for growth and optimising the value of the ancient Pho Hien culture, making a new miracle in the new period.



Pointing to strengths and limitations of the province, the Government leader affirmed that there is plenty of room for Hung Yen to further thrive.



He asked the locality to focus on mobilising and effectively using resources to promote traditional growth drivers and create new ones, while strengthening the development of the strategic infrastructure system and boosting the growth of industries supporting the manufacturing-processing industry and the supply and production chain.



The PM sketched out eight major tasks and solutions for Hung Yen, including strongly improving the local business and investment environment, simplifying administrative procedures, and optimising resources for infrastructure development.



Hung Yen should promote innovation, digital transformation and startups, and speed up the transformation of its economic structure and growth model towards higher productivity and competitiveness, the leader underscored.



He also reminded the province to pay greater attention to the building of the Party and political system as well as the corruption combat.



The PM requested relevant ministries and agencies to support Hung Yen by responding to its requests and proposals in a timely and effective manner.



Lauding investors to choose Hung Yen as their destination, PM Chinh said he hopes they will operate sustainably in the province and make more contributions to the local growth following the spirit of “hamonised interest, shared risks”.



The master plan was approved by the Prime Minister in June, with a comprehensive objective of turning Hung Yen into a modern industrial province with fast and sustainable development, entering the group of top localities nationwide in terms of economic scale and growth level.



Specifically, the province's GRDP is expected to expand 9% per year, with a per capita GRDP reaching 287 million VND (11,291 USD) by 2030.



Total social investment in the 2021-2030 period is hoped to hit about 700 trillion VND, while its export revenue is expected to reach 12-13 billion USD each year by 2030, with a growth rate of 8.5-9% annually in the 2021-2030 period, according to the master plan.



By 2050, Hung Yen aims to become a centrally-run city, it said.



At the event, Hung Yen leaders introduced participants on the traditional culture, history, potential, advantages, development potential and orientations as well as growth expectations of the province, while calling for investment in different areas, including high technology, education and training, health care, renewable energy, and logistics.



On the occasion, Hung Yen granted investment licences and policy approval decisions for 24 projects with a combined capital of over 1.15 billion USD to domestic and foreign investors./.