The model marks the start of a project on sustainably growing one million hectares of high-quality, low-carbon rice in the Mekong Delta by 2030.(Photo: VNA)

A pilot model of high-quality, low-emission rice production was launched in Thanh An commune, Vinh Thanh district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 5, marking the start of a project on sustainably growing one million hectares of high-quality, low-carbon rice in the Mekong Delta by 2030.



The launching ceremony saw the attendance of representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), and 12 Mekong Delta localities participating in the project, farmers, experts and those from international organisations.



The 50-hectare model will be carried out at Thuan Tien Cooperative in Thanh An commune, applying sustainable farming techniques.



Director of Thuan Tien Cooperative Nguyen Cao Khai said once the model proves successful, it will be replicated in all of the cooperative’s 512 hectares, and other localities.



Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thai Nghiem said farmers and the local agricultural sector share the hope that cutting-edge farming methods will soon be put in place in Can Tho, contributing to raising rice quality and cutting emissions from cultivation.



Rice output in the Mekong Delta, dubbed the nation's rice granary, has remained stable at 24-25 million tonnes per year, accounting for more than half of the country’s total amount and 90% of its rice exports.



The same day, the MARD launched five demonstration sites on high-quality, low-carbon rice cultivation to train local farmers.



The project has received the support from many international organisations and businesses such as the World Bank and the International Rice Research Institute.



IRRI Deputy Director General Joanna Kane-Potaka expressed her hope that through the pilot model, farmers can learn from experience of experts and partners in low-carbon rice cultivation./.



