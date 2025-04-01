Phuoc An port welcomes first SITC container vessel

Phuoc An port receives the inaugural SITC container vessel. (Photo: VNA)

Petrovietnam Phuoc An Port Investment and Operation JSC (PAP) in cooperation with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) have welcomed the first container ship from SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd, to Phuoc An port in the southern province of Dong Nai.

The vessel, with a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of over 12,990 tonnes, carried nearly 1,000 TEUs of cargo. After unloading, the goods will be distributed to businesses across the Southeastern region.

SITC is a leading container shipping company in Asia. Its container vessel's docking at the Phuoc An port highlights the strong demand for global shipping and reaffirms Vietnam's strategic position in regional and global logistics networks.

According to the PAP, Phuoc An is the first eco-friendly port in Dong Nai, utilising electric forklifts, tractors, and cranes. The PAP and SNP recently signed a cooperation agreement to attract major global shipping lines, enhance supply chain efficiency in southern Vietnam, and promote sustainable logistics development.

Covering over 550 hectares with an investment of more than 1 billion USD, the Phuoc An port project is being developed in three phases. The first phase was completed by the end of 2024.

As the largest seaport in Dong Nai, it includes a 160-hectare terminal area with a total berth length of over 2,800 metres, featuring nine container berths capable of handling vessels up to 100,000 DWT. Upon full completion, the port will have an annual capacity of handling 7 million TEUs./.