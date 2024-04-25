At a wind power plant (Photo: Baochinhphu)

The south-central coastal provinces of Phu Yen and Ninh Thuan have become attractive destinations for investors operating in the energy industry thanks to great potential for renewable energy development.

The Minh Thach DL Green Hydro JSC has recently proposed the People's Committee of Phu Yen province invest in a complex of green hydro - ammonia production plants, for an annual production of 45,000 - 55,000 tonnes of hydrogen or 270,000 tonnes of ammonia.



The investor planned to carry out the construction of power supply infrastructure facilities in Song Cau town and Son Hoa to produce 450 MW of wind power and 707 MWp of solar power to serve the project.



Besides, the company proposed building the 20-ha project in the Hoa Tam Industrial Park in the South Phu Yen Economic Zone.



The project aims to export green hydrogen and ammonia to China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Japan, as well as serve domestic demand, contributing to developing renewable energy, reducing CO2 emissions, and adapting to climate change towards promoting local economic growth and budget revenue.



Meanwhile, in late March, Nexif Ratch Energy SE Asia Pte., Ltd of Singapore and the Binh Dinh provincial People’s Committee signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on investing in developing a 150-MW wind power plant with a total investment of 5.5 trillion VND (nearly 217 million USD) in Van Canh district.



According to Cyril Dissescou, Managing Director of Nexif Ratch Energy, about 143 MW of onshore wind power generated by the plant will be distributed in Binh Dinh by 2030, laying a foundation for renewable energy developers like his firm to expand business in the locality.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan, the local authority has granted Nexif Ratch Energy permission to install wind measurement poles to assess the wind potential in Van Canh, aiming to serve investment research for the project.



Previously, at a conference to announce the Master Plan of Binh Dinh in the 2021 – 2020 period, with a vision to 2050 late last year, the provincial People’s Committee handed over three MoUs related to an onshore, nearshore, and offshore wind power project worth 4.8 billion USD; and a 2.4-trillion-VND biomass power plant project to investors.



Additionally, the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam) has proposed developing an offshore wind power project worth 4.6 billion USD in Phu My district./.