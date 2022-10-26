Phu Yen learns from international experience in post-war UXO clearance

The situation of UXO contamination in Vietnam and the progress of UXO removal since the end of war were on the agenda of a seminar held in the central province of Phu Yen on October 25.



The event drew the participation of experts from the Mine Advisory Group (MAG) of the UK, Jangan University in the Republic of Korea, the Vietnam Mine Action Centre of the central province of Quang Tri and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).



Foreign experts discussed issues of interest in international cooperation on addressing UXO consequences, the collection of data on UXO removal, and legal corridor and capacity building in working out UXO removal programmes with support from foreign partners.



Effective models in UXO clearance in Quang Tri province were also shared at the event.



According to the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre, all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in Vietnam are contaminated with UXO, with 5.6 million hectares of land in total (17.71% of the country’s acreage) affected. It is estimated that between 600,000 – 800,000 tonnes of UXO are still hidden underground, and 110,000 people have so far become victims of UXO.



After a national action programme to tackle the impact of post-war bombs and mines in 2010-2025 (Programme 504) was issued in 2010, Vietnam has mobilized over 2.1 trillion VND (84.5 million USD at current exchange rate) for the work. International cooperation projects have been conducted to survey UXO contaminated on 18,000 ha of land and remove UXO on 9,000 ha in the three central provinces of Quang Binh, Binh Dinh and Thua Thien-Hue.



A national strategy for UXO risk education has also been built along with a database on UXO contamination.



Phu Yen officials reported that over 20% of the province’s natural area is contaminate with UXO. Many incidents related to UXO have been happening, killing or injuring a number of people.



From 2016-2020, the province cleared 1,104 ha of land from UXO in Dong Hoa town and Phu Hoa district. Phu Yen plans to clear another 1,800 ha in Dong Hoa town and Tuy An, Song Hinh district in 2021-2025./.