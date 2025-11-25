Making news
Phu Tho: 1.2-tonne bomb successfully detonated
A bomb weighing approximately 1.2 tonnes was detonated successfully on November 24 at a training ground in Xuan Hoa ward, Phu Tho province managed by the provincial Military Command.
The bomb was discovered by local residents in the Lo River, near Viet Tri bridge in Thanh Mieu ward.
According to the provincial Military Command, this was one of the largest bombs found in the area in recent years, posing an extremely dangerous threat if not handled correctly.
Immediately upon receiving the report from local residents, the provincial Military Command deployed engineering units and relevant forces to the site. Military forces, in coordination with the police and authorities of Thanh Mieu ward, cordoned off the area, set up warning signs, and regulated both waterways and road traffic around Viet Tri bridge. Functional forces also devised a plan to retrieve and dispose of the bomb to ensure public safety.
Earlier, on November 17, residents of Hong Ha 2 Area in Thanh Mieu ward discovered the bomb submerged in water near Viet Tri bridge and brought it ashore. Upon receiving the report, the engineering unit of the provincial Military Command immediately arrived at the scene and identified it as the remaining body of an M118 demolition bomb left over from war.
The remaining section of the bomb measures approximately 2 metres in length and 60 centimetres in diameter, weighing around 1.2 tonnes, and contains about 1 tonne of Tritonal high explosive. Tritonal is a high explosive mixture of 80% Trinitrotoluene (TNT) and 20% aluminum powder, used in various military applications like air-dropped bombs, underwater mines, and naval shells./.