Phu Quoc triathlon event attracts nearly 2,000 athletes

Multi-sport festival BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc was kicked off in the island resort city of Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang on November 17, drawing nearly 2,000 athletes from 47 countries and territories.

Jointly held by Kien Giang’s Department of Culture and Sports, Sunrise Events Vietnam, and BIM Group, the triathlon race includes a 1.9 km swim in the sea, a 90 km bike ride on a flat track, and a 21.1 run.

Taking place for the second time in Vietnam, the event proves the development of the triathlon race in Vietnam and the potential of Phu Quoc as a leading sports destination in the region.

Mark Allen - an American triathlete and six-time Ironman triathlon world champion also attends the event.

According to the event’s organising committee, winners of the BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc triathlon event 2023 will have a chance to take part in the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in 2024./.