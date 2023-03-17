Phu Quoc to host “Fashion Voyage #5” show in April





The show with the theme “Dating with a Kiss” is set to be organised in Sunset Town, a resort entertainment complex developed by Sun Group.

This is the fifth time the group has worked with director Long Kan, the show’s producer, to introduce admirable fashion shows which also helps promote Vietnam’s tourism.

A collection with a futuristic style by designer Chung Thanh Phong named “Kiss the Stars” will be staged at the show with multimedia technologies, amidst the majestic sea and sky, the combination of fire, water, light, laser, and music.

On the second night of Fashion Voyage #5, the show stage is the Kiss Bridge - an architectural masterpiece, a symbol of the Vietnamese-Italian cultural interference.

Dong Thi Ngoc Anh, Deputy General Director of Sun Group, said that after the Fashion Voyage, it is expected that many artists will come to Sunset Town in particular, and Phu Quoc in general, to seek inspiration and bring here special events, festivals, art programmes to spread the inspiration.

Sunset Town is expected soon become the land of artists, arts, and festivals. Together with Sun Group's tourism - resort - entertainment ecosystem, it will help attract visitors to Phu Quoc./.