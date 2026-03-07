Phu Quoc strengthens appeal as international arrivals soar in early 2026

Khem beach in Phu Quoc island of An Giang province. Photo: VN

Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang welcomed more than 2.2 million visitors in the first two months of 2026, up 57.7% year on year, with international arrivals soaring 86.4%, reaffirming the island’s growing appeal as a leading tourism destination in Southeast Asia.

According to the provincial Department of Tourism, An Giang served more than 5.8 million tourist arrivals in the two months, generating over 15.75 trillion VND (around 600 million USD) in total tourism revenue, up nearly 60% year on year. International visitors rose sharply by 83.2%, highlighting the strong recovery and expansion of inbound tourism. Notably, the Phu Quoc special zone earned 13.5 trillion VND from tourism activities, accounting for 85.7% of the province’s tourism revenue.

Nguyen Vu Khac Huy, Chairman of the An Giang Tourism Association, said the Phu Quoc special zone is increasingly affirming its strong appeal to international visitors with impressive growth, positioning the “pearl island” as a standout destination in Southeast Asia and a direct competitor to renowned resort islands such as Bali in Indonesia and Phuket in Thailand.

According to Huy, the impressive growth reflects effective tourism promotion campaigns as well as major investments in infrastructure, particularly the launch of international flights to Phu Quoc. However, he emphasised that the surge in international arrivals also raises demands for higher service standards, better environmental protection and richer tourism experiences.

The local tourism sector must continue improving service quality to retain visitors and ensure Phu Quoc lives up to its reputation as a ‘pearl island’ on the global tourism map, he said.

This year, An Giang’s tourism sector aims for a further breakthrough in both visitor numbers and revenue, striving to strengthen its position as a leading cultural and eco-tourism destination in the Mekong Delta.

The local authorities view 2026 as a key year to further strengthen tourism infrastructure and services ahead of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, which will be hosted by Phu Quoc.

Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, said preparations are under way to upgrade tourism infrastructure, improve service quality and enhance the island’s international image in the lead-up to the major global event.

Efforts are focusing on accelerating construction projects linked to APEC 2027, protecting the island’s marine environment and training a professional tourism workforce capable of meeting international standards, Thai noted.

The growing influx of international visitors is also considered an important opportunity for Vietnam to promote its image as a dynamic, friendly and attractive destination to APEC member economies.

To further improve the visitor experience, Phu Quoc authorities have launched a tourism rapid response team and a 2026 tourism code of conduct to better protect visitors’ rights, promptly handle incidents, and ensure a safe, transparent and civilised tourism environment. The initiative is expected to strengthen Phu Quoc’s image as a safe and professional destination, while supporting preparations for major international events, particularly APEC 2027, and boosting visitor confidence.

The province is finalising a tourism development plan for the 2025–2030 period with a vision to 2035, while strengthening tourism linkages with key markets such as Ho Chi Minh City, the Central Highlands and northern mountainous regions to further improve the quality of service and boost competitiveness of its tourism sector./.