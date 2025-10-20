Phu Quoc Special Zone welcomes international flights during peak tourist season

Russian tourists welcomed at Phu Quoc International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Phu Quoc International Airport in the special zone of the same name, An Giang province, welcomed a direct flight from Russia on October 19, marking the reopening of the route for the 2025–2026 peak winter travel season.

Vietjet Air's Airbus 321-VJ 3522 flight from Vladivostok, Russia, carried 220 passengers on a seven-hour journey to Phu Quoc. These Russian visitors are the first participants in a full-package charter tour, including airfare, accommodation, sightseeing, and local services, directly operated by Anex Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Phu Quoc authorities welcomed the delegation with a formal reception, highlighting the island’s reputation as a safe, hospitable, and attractive destination for international travellers.

Following this flight, Phu Quoc is set to receive additional charter flights from 14 Russian cities and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), operated by Azur Air and Vietjet Air. The routes will operate at a frequency of 75–80 flights per month, with over 10,000 international passengers monthly.

Russian tourists at Phu Quoc International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, on October 12, Belavia Belarusian Airlines flight BRU 8197 brought more than 280 tourists from Minsk to Phu Quoc International Airport. This was the first direct flight connecting Belarus’ capital with the island. The Minsk–Phu Quoc route will operate regularly every 10 days, accommodating around 300 passengers per flight.

The reopening of direct flights from Russia and other countries represents a significant milestone in Phu Quoc’s international tourism strategy. It offers an opportunity to welcome a new wave of international visitors, promote the island to global airlines and travel agencies, expand cooperation, and showcase Phu Quoc as an ideal winter destination during the 2025–2026 peak season.

Importantly, the resumption of international flights gains added significance as Phu Quoc will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2027. These routes will not only facilitate trade and travel but also strengthen the island’s position as a “safe and friendly” destination, promoting Phu Quoc and An Giang province as a hub of cooperation and sustainable development while showcasing Vietnam as a dynamic and hospitable country to the world./.