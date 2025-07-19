Phu Quoc special zone advances toward smart urban centre

A view of a modern urban area in southern Phu Quoc Island, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Quoc, the "Pearl Island" of southern An Giang province and Vietnam, is ramping up key technology-driven initiatives aimed at transforming into a smart, world-class maritime urban centre.

These efforts are designed to enhance State governance, ensure public security and quality of life for residents, while supporting preparations for the 2027 APEC Leaders’ Week and other major national and international events.

To serve both the two-tier local government operations and the APEC 2027 Leaders’ Week, the province is implementing a major tech infrastructure project on Phu Quoc Island, with a total investment of 500 billion VND (19.1 million USD). Scheduled to run from May 2025 to June 2027, the project includes the establishment of a provincial data centre, monitoring hub, surveillance camera network, and environmental monitoring equipment.

Nguyen Xuan Kiem, Deputy Director of the An Giang Department of Science and Technology, said the department has issued guidelines for project implementation and contractor selection across all nine procurement packages, applying simplified direct appointment procedures. Three capable contractors have been selected for four of the packages, while the remaining five are still undergoing selection to ensure the project stays on track.

Currently, the digital infrastructure and IT applications supporting Phu Quoc’s two-tier local administration model are operating smoothly. The island is equipped with a 400 Mbps internet connection and a dedicated 6 Mbps data transmission line for accessing shared applications. The Public Administration Centre is well-equipped to meet operational demands.

Construction site of the APEC 2027 Summit Convention Centre Project and auxiliary facilities. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Quoc's development vision is to become a “distinctive maritime urban centre and international-class economic, commercial, and marine eco-tourism hub,” playing a strategic role in regional and global economic connectivity. To achieve this, the island is aligning its urban management with principles of smart growth, energy efficiency, climate resilience, and national security, with the ultimate goal of realising sustainable development and green growth.

Upon completion, the technology project will serve as a Smart Operations Centre, the digital “nerve centre” of Phu Quoc, integrating comprehensive management across vital areas such as urban planning, construction, land use, environment, forestry, transport, tourism, and public security.

Kiem emphasised that this project will boost provincial governance capacity, provide strategic development direction, enhance data analysis and early warning systems, ensure public safety, and promote sustainable and green development. It lays the groundwork for a truly comprehensive smart urban centre.

Through strategic investments in technology and digitalisation, Phu Quoc is steadily realising its vision of becoming an international-standard economic and tourism centre, offering improved quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors alike./.