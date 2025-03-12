Phu Quoc shines as Vietnam's only representative in Asia's top 10 Best Islands

Recently, the prestigious travel magazine DestinAsian announced the list of Asia’s 10 most stunning islands as part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards, and Phu Quoc stands as Vietnam’s sole representative on the list.

As one of Asia’s leading travel publications, DestinAsian recently announced the winners of its prestigious 18th Reader’s Choice Awards. This annual award celebrates the finest destinations, hotels, airlines, and travel services across the region, based on votes from thousands of travelers worldwide. The rankings consider service quality, travel experiences, and most importantly, visitor satisfaction.

In the Best Islands category, Phu Quoc claimed the 5th spot – one rank higher than its 6th-place position in 2024. This rise reflects the island’s growing reputation and the continuous enhancement of its hospitality offerings, making it an ever more satisfying experience for travelers.

Phu Quoc continues to rank among the most spectacular islands in the region and the world. (Photo: Sun Group)

Phu Quoc’s repeated recognition by international media highlights its undeniable charm. Since 2023, the island has consistently appeared in rankings of the world’s most stunning destinations, as compiled by top travel authorities. Most notably, in 2024, Travel + Leisure placed Phu Quoc as the second most beautiful island in the world, just behind the legendary Maldives—outranking even Bali and Phuket.

So what makes Phu Quoc such a rising star in the global travel scene? It all starts with its pristine beauty: powdery white beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and an extraordinary marine ecosystem with vibrant coral reefs. The southern part of the island, home to Bai Kem and Bai Sao, boasts some of the most dazzling beaches on the planet. With sand as soft as gelato and waters that shimmer in emerald green hues, these coastal gems promise an experience that stays with visitors long after they leave.

Thousands of visitors gather in Sunset Town, Phu Quoc, for the Kiss of the Sea Show and nightly fireworks. (Photo: Sun Group)

Beyond its natural beauty, Phu Quoc has continuously introduced captivating new experiences for travelers. Sunset Town has quickly become the heart of the island’s vibrant entertainment scene, offering a collection of world-class attractions.

At its core is Kiss Bridge, an architectural marvel and the world’s only "non-touching" bridge, an ode to love and connection. Meanwhile, the Kiss of the Sea show dazzles audiences with a spectacular multimedia performance on the largest water stage in Asia. Not far away, the lively Vui Phet night market invites visitors to savor delicious street food, shop for unique souvenirs, and soak in the seaside ambiance. And every night, the sky above Sunset Town bursts into color with breathtaking fireworks displays, ensuring that no two evenings on the island are ever the same.

For an unforgettable perspective of Phu Quoc, travelers can embark on the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island – a journey so iconic that DestinAsian itself chose it to represent Phu Quoc in its Best Islands announcement.

Further cementing its status as a world-class destination, Phu Quoc’s luxurious resorts also received top honors in DestinAsian’s 18th Reader’s Choice Awards. Two standouts - JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort and New World Phu Quoc Resort -secured spots on the list of Vietnam’s finest accommodations.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort and many luxury retreats grace the picture-perfect Bai Kem Beach. (Photo: Sun Group)

Designed by the legendary Bill Bensley, JW Marriott Phu Quoc clinched the No.1 ranking. This stunning resort, inspired by a fictional 1920s French university, is a whimsical masterpiece blending historic charm with five-star indulgence. Meanwhile, New World Phu Quoc secured the 10th position, offering a completely different yet equally alluring experience. With its design mirroring traditional Vietnamese three-compartment houses, this resort creates a cozy yet luxurious ambiance, ideal for families and groups. Both resorts sit along the breathtaking Bai Kem Beach, where some of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands have set up shop.

Beyond its media accolades, Phu Quoc is fast becoming a global powerhouse in tourism, trade, and events. The island has been selected to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in 2027- an honor that will bring world leaders and top business minds to its shores. This milestone signals an exciting future for Phu Quoc, positioning it not just as a tropical getaway, but as a premier hub for international tourism, business, and luxury experiences. With its ever-expanding range of attractions, world-class hospitality, and natural splendor, Phu Quoc is no longer just Vietnam’s crown jewel - it’s a global destination in the making./.