Phu Quoc remains as the top international visitors attraction year-round

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort (Photo: Sun Group)

International arrivals to Phu Quoc surged by nearly 77% in just six months, thanks to a growing network of new routes from key source markets. The “Pearl Island” is becoming more appealing year-round, gradually erasing the notion of a peak season.

Establishing a new “year-round-peak” tourism season

Phu Quoc’s international tourist peak season was previously concentrated between November and April, when the weather was ideal and aligned with major holidays abroad. The Lunar New Year 2025 was considered an “explosive” moment, breaking all previous records for international arrivals to the island.

Kiss of the Sea show (Photo: Sun Group)

However, thanks to the strong growth of world-class resort infrastructure and a variety of events and new tourism products, the Pearl Island is gradually extending its tourism season, attracting international visitors even in months traditionally regarded as low season.

In the first half of 2025, the island city welcomed an estimated 4.5 million visitors, up 33.3% year-on-year and reaching 61.1% of its annual target. Of these, nearly 900,000 were international visitors, a dramatic 76.7% increase over the same period last year. Tourism revenue reached approximately VND 21,588 billion, up 92.6% year-on-year.

In June, the island recorded over 20 international flights per day, doubled compared to just around 10 flights daily during the same period last year. Recently, Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines announced it would begin operating three weekly Hong Kong–Phu Quoc flights from July, using Boeing 737-800 aircraft, further connecting the island to one of Asia’s busiest financial and tourism hubs.

Hong Kong Express also increased its frequency on the Phu Quoc route to 2-3 flights per day, while flights from South Korea reached 7–8 per day, reflecting growing demand from international markets, particularly Northeast Asia.

In the south of the island, a premium entertainment and resort ecosystem has been developed to keep visitors staying longer and returning across different seasons — evident in the breakout growth of attractions here. In May, Sun World Hon Thom recorded a 72% year-on-year increase in visitors, followed by a still-impressive 43% growth in June. Notably, iconic attractions like the Kiss Bridge and the “Kiss of the Sea” show posted growth rates of 108% and 90% in May and June respectively, compared to 2024.

Hon Thom Cable Car (Photo: Sun Group)

Nguyen Tuan Anh, Sun World Hon Thom’s CEO, commented: "Summer 2025 is seeing outstanding visitor growth at our Phu Quoc facilities. These numbers not only reflect the appeal of the southern island’s tourism ecosystem but also show that Phu Quoc is increasingly aligning with trends in luxury, cultural, and entertainment-focused travel, gradually breaking seasonality."

Together with the expansion of international air routes, these impressive figures are blurring the lines between peak and off-peak seasons, transforming Phu Quoc into a year-round destination.

An all rounding ecosystem

According to tourism experts, the appeal of Pearl Island today comes not only from its pristine natural landscapes but also from its special visa policies, a thoughtfully invested ecosystem meeting international standards with a long-term vision.

"I’m really impressed by Phu Quoc’s development since my first visit in 2022. It’s not just the infrastructure and hotels but also the many programs, international performances, and night markets that create a growing ecosystem." Weichun Liu, CEO of KKday, a leading global online travel platform from Taiwan, said.

She also noted that with its stunning nature and rapid development, Phu Quoc caters well to luxury travelers, families, and young party-loving tourists alike:

"I think this is a place you can return to every year and always find something new."

In just a few years, Phu Quoc’s landscape has been transformed by hundreds of investment projects led by private corporations such as Sun Group, Vingroup, BIM Group, and the arrival of world-renowned hotel management brands like Marriott, Accor, Hilton, and Rosewood.

Aspira Tower (Photo: Sun Group)

Beyond its current offerings, Phu Quoc is getting closer to its long-term vision of becoming an international hub for luxury tourism. Boosted by the upcoming APEC 2027, a series of strategic projects are being implemented to elevate the island’s tourism infrastructure.

These include the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport to handle 20 million passengers annually along with the multifunctional APEC Complex capable of hosting 15,000 guests — an essential step to accommodate the growing influx of international visitors, particularly MICE and event travelers.

In partnership with Sun Group, luxury hospitality brands like Rixos, The Luxury Collection, and Ritz Carlton Reserve will debut in Phu Quoc as a new “promised land.” The iconic Aspira Tower, shaped like a wind-filled sail, will rise proudly in southern Phu Quoc as a new symbol of the island’s tourism: a luxury resort, entertainment, and commercial complex expected to draw millions annually.

With its impressive growth rate and a steadily maturing tourism, resort, and conference infrastructure, the vision of Phu Quoc as an international luxury tourism hub is within reach. The expansion of air routes, the growing presence of global brands, and the increasingly diverse flow of visitors from Asia to Europe are clear indicators for a bright future.

As visitors come not only to relax but also to attend events, enjoy the arts, and explore architecture and culture, the concept of a “slow season” will gradually disappear — making way for a vibrant Phu Quoc year-round./.