Phu Quoc Island becomes world’s second most captivating island, just behind Maldives

Sunset Town - an entertainment complex in Southern Phu Quoc with many new tourism symbols

Besides owning stunning natural landscapes, a series of top-notch entertainment experiences, all-inclusive leisure and hospitality services being continuously invested in have contributed to making Phu Quoc the second most attractive island in the world, just behind Maldives, according to Travel Leisure's vote.



Recently, Phu Quoc Island was unexpectedly honoured by Travel Leisure to be at the second rank in the top 25 best islands in the world in 2024, surpassing popular tourist destinations like Bali, Indonesia and Phuket, Thailand.



A breathtaking beauty of a tropical paradise in Kem Beach

The magazine introduces Phu Quoc, located off the west coast of Vietnam, as an emerging travel destination. It is also the island’s biggest strength. While some beaches in Southeast Asia are developing rapidly, Phu Quoc remains one of the few places that retains its pristine and peaceful charm. However, it does not mean that Phu Quoc lacks luxurious resorts with top-tier amenities and private pools. The magazine introduces Phu Quoc, located off the west coast of Vietnam, as an emerging travel destination. It is also the island’s biggest strength. While some beaches in Southeast Asia are developing rapidly, Phu Quoc remains one of the few places that retains its pristine and peaceful charm. However, it does not mean that Phu Quoc lacks luxurious resorts with top-tier amenities and private pools.

A new destination with untouched natural beauty



As Travel Leisure and international media introduce Phu Quoc, this island is known as the "precious gem" of Vietnam, with a stunning natural beauty that is unparalleled. Being the largest island, Phu Quoc has 22 different islands with a total area of 573 km2. Phu Quoc possesses pristine white sandy beaches, surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters. When it comes to famous beaches here, Kem Beach, Sao Beach, Truong Beach, and Ong Lang Beach could not be ignored. All of them exude a sense of untouched beauty, tranquility, and serenity. Phu Quoc also boasts National Park and Phu Quoc Marine Reserve, covering over two-thirds of the island’s natural area and are the core zone of the Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve.



The most enticing attraction for tourists in the southern part of the island is the cluster of 12 different islands in An Thoi archipelago. Unlike most beaches in Phu Quoc, the southern beaches are exceptionally pristine, with smooth and white sandy shores resembling cream. This area is also known as its abundant marine resources, with colorful and diverse coral reefs scattered across the islands. Alongside various species of fish and seaweed, it is an ideal destination for those who enjoy diving and admiring the beauty of the ocean.

It explains why Phu Quoc always makes many other destinations "envious" as the island consistently ranks among the top and most popular natural destinations. At the same time of the announcement by Travel Leisure, Rankify Korea's data network in South Korea - the top market for sending visitors to Vietnam recently revealed the top 10 foreign destinations chosen by Korean travelers. Notably, it is surprising that Phu Quoc takes the top 1, even surpassing Nha Trang (Vietnam) and Tokyo (Japan). Phu Quoc Island, previously honored by the World Travel Awards, was recognized as the top natural beach and island destination in the world.



The attraction not just coming from the natural



Being interviewed when the airline plans to increase flights to Phu Quoc in the second half of the year, Kim Kye Yong, the Executive Director of Korean Air in Vietnam, explains the allure of the island: "Beyond its pristine nature, Phu Quoc becomes attractive with its several luxury hotels, the world’s longest sea-crossing three-wire cable car, captivating theme parks, and stunning architectural structures in European style. Korean tourists are keen on taking photos to share on social media, and that's why they adore this place that much. In other words, Phu Quoc is a destination where you can both relax and enjoy different experiences at the same time”.



In recent years, Phu Quoc has gradually become a truly "resort paradise" with the influx of numerous world-renowned luxury resort brands. The first echo of Phu Quoc in the global media must be mentioned with the 5-star standard JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay of Sun Group, managed by Marriott International. This resort has successfully attracted high-class clientele from around the world, including Indian billionaire Kaabia Grewal, who chose this venue for his lavish 7-day wedding celebration.



From the success of Marriott International, the southern part of the island has also attracted many luxury brands such as Accor, Rosewood Hotels, and Hilton to launch their "superb" resorts in Kem Beach, Ong Doi Cape, and Sunset Town.

Being oriented to become the "new destination of the world", Phu Quoc is invested with a series of "superb" experiences to become more and more attractive and diverse through the eyes of tourists. Exemplified by Sunset Town - an entertainment complex with the largest total investment in Vietnam of up to 4 trillion VND, offering visitors fun experiences day and night year-round, 365 days per year. Highlights include the Kiss Bridge - the iconic work praised by CNN, Kiss of the Sea - the world-class multimedia show, VUI-Fest Bazaar - Vietnam's first seaside night market and A Oi - the Vietnamese puppet theatre. From here, visitors can also easily connect to Hon Thom Island via the world’s longest three-wire sea cable car, leading to the land of a million joys Sun World Hon Thom.



Currently, Phu Quoc is also the only island in Vietnam offering visa-free entry for visitors with a stay of up to 30 days. Experts forecast that Phu Quoc could welcome up to 14.6 million visitors in 2024, directly competing with major Asian tourist centres, including Phuket and Bali. The continuous achievement of international titles and awards, especially the fact that Phu Quoc surpassed two world-renowned paradise islands in Travel Leisure's prestigious list, affirms the island’s growing appeal and position among international tourists. It also signals a vibrant future for Vietnam’s marine tourism industry./.