Phu Quoc forecasts record-breaking influx of Russian-CIS tourists in year-end months

Phu Quoc is hoping to set a record for international visitor arrivals during the upcoming year-end season (Photo: Sun Group)

By the end of this year, a wave of direct and charter flights from major Russian cities and member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will head to Phu Quoc, signaling a surge in international arrivals to Vietnam’s “Pearl Island” – which was recently named Asia’s Best Island by Condé Nast Traveler.



From mid-October 2025 to April 2026, Phu Quoc is set to welcome numerous flights from Russia and the CIS amid a sharp rise in travel demand from these markets. The charter flights, operated by Anex Tour Vietnam in collaboration with Azur Air and Vietjet Air, will depart from 14 cities across Russia and the CIS, with a frequency of 75–80 flights per month. Notably, this includes the resumption of direct flights from Moscow to Phu Quoc.



According to Anex Tour Vietnam, the charter flight programme alone is expected to bring around 60,000 Russian and CIS tourists to Phu Quoc between October 2025 and April 2026, utilising 1,200 – 1,500 hotel rooms daily. On average, each visitor from these countries will stay more than 10 nights on the island.



Thanks to these positive developments, the number of tourists from Russia and the CIS is projected to increase by 30–35% year-on-year. Data from Phu Quoc International Airport also show that air traffic from Russia to Phu Quoc has increased significantly, with passenger numbers rising by more than 300% compared to the same period last year.



This growth reflects a shift in Russian travel trends, as many now seek warm-weather destinations in Southeast Asia for long winter getaways. While Bali and Phuket were once top choices, Phu Quoc – whose international profile has risen sharply in recent years – has become an appealing and refreshing alternative.



Phu Quoc Island, with its stunning beaches such as Kem Beach, has continuously earned international recognition through prestigious awards (Photo: Sun Group)

International recognition has further strengthened Phu Quoc’s growing reputation. Recently, the prestigious US magazine Condé Nast Traveler ranked Phu Quoc as the best island in Asia and among the top 3 islands in the world. Forbes Italia praised the island as “Asia’s new luxury destination,” while The Straits Times (Singapore) called it “Vietnam’s paradise island.” “The glowing praise for Phu Quoc has brought a remarkable influx of visitors, as the island welcomed nearly 980,000 international travelers from January to July 2025, up 74% compared to 2024,” commented Travel and Tour World.



Not only a tropical paradise loved by Russian tourists, Phu Quoc also boasts a comprehensive tourism – entertainment – resort ecosystem in the southern part of the island, offering one-of-a-kind experiences found nowhere else in the world: from luxury beachfront resorts on Kem Beach, to the world’s longest three-cable gondola connecting to Hon Thom Island, the Guinness World Record-holding Kiss of the Sea show, and nightly fireworks in Sunset Town.



Southern Phu Quoc offers a wealth of experiences that encourage longer stays for Russian and CIS visitors. (Photo: Sun Group)

With its endless range of activities and attractions, Phu Quoc perfectly caters to the long-stay travel trend among Russian tourists – where every day on the island promises something new and exciting to discover.



Phan Dang Anh, Deputy General Director of Anex Vietnam, shared: “With its pleasant tropical climate and convenient flight connections, Phu Quoc perfectly meets the needs of Russian travelers escaping the harsh winter. Moreover, Russians highly appreciate the safety and friendliness of Phu Quoc, which helps them feel welcome and comfortable during their stay, with a wide range of experiences — from relaxation and nature exploration to entertainment. The expansion of charter flights for the 2025–2026 winter season will not only help increase the number of international arrivals to Phu Quoc but also promote Vietnam’s destination image, create momentum for tourism and trade promotion activities, and reaffirm Phu Quoc’s position as a premier luxury tourism hub in the region”.



The economic benefits from the growing number of Russian and CIS visitors to Phu Quoc are expected to rise significantly in the long term. The increase in arrivals will stimulate economic activity in the accommodation, transport, and related business sectors, encouraging hotels, resorts, and entertainment facilities to get ready for the surging demand. At the same time, Phu Quoc is making strong efforts to upgrade infrastructure and maintain high standards in tourism and service management, enabling the island to enhance its capacity for sustainable tourism growth.



The year-end season marks the peak period for Russian and CIS tourist arrivals in Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

In addition to new flight routes from Russia and the CIS countries, according to Khmer Times, AirAsia Cambodia will launch a direct flight from Siem Reap (Cambodia) to Phu Quoc starting December 17, 2025, with a frequency of three flights per week.



“This new direct flight not only supports tourism but also opens up opportunities for cultural exchange and further boosts the economies of both countries. In just one hour, passengers can experience the enchanting beaches of Phu Quoc Island and the famous Angkor Wat temple, making travel in the region easier and faster”, said Nam Vissoth, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Cambodia, as quoted by Khmer Times./.