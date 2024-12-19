Making news
Phu Quoc expects to welcome 1 million foreign travellers in 2025
Phu Quoc island city in the southern province of Kien Giang has set a target of serving 7 million tourists in 2025, including 1 million foreigners, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Minh Khoa.
The figures represent year-on-year rises of 17.26% and 3.9%, respectively.
To achieve its the set goal, Phu Quoc is intensifying its tourism promotion through various methods to enhance the image of the "Pearl Island," highlight unique traditional products while also showcasing the local history and rich cultural heritage to attract both domestic and foreign holiday-makers.
The city is creating favourable conditions and providing support for tourism businesses to proactively expand their markets, and contribute to improving the effectiveness of local tourism promotion and advertising efforts.
At the same time, it is making the most of the support from the National Action Programme for Tourism to enhance the image of Phu Quoc tourism in both domestic and international markets. The tourism island is also stepping up campaigns to raise awareness among local communities and tourists about protecting tourism resources and the environment, safeguarding traditional culture, and preserving heritage values.
The community is also encouraged to join hands in protecting the environment to ensure sustainable tourism development.
Khoa said that Phu Quoc is focusing resources on building key infrastructure to make a breakthrough in socio-economic development, particularly in information infrastructure, transport networks and climate change adaptation.
Specifically, the development of energy infrastructure, digital infrastructure, e-commerce infrastructure, and agricultural and rural infrastructure is being prioritised to support the local economy, including the tourism sector, he added./.