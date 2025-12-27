Phu Quoc emerging as a favourite global destination

International travelers continue to choose Phu Quoc as Vietnam’s leading leisure destination. (Photo: Sun Group)

From mid-December, Phu Quoc began welcoming a significant number of visitors from Eastern Europe via charter flights from Romania and Moldova, operating on the Bucharest – Phu Quoc (OTP – PQC) and Chisinau – Phu Quoc (RMO – PQC) routes.



According to Join UP!, the tour operator operating these flights, charter services from Bucharest (Romania) run from December 14, 2025 to January 15, 2026, with a frequency of one flight every ten days. From December 19, charter flights from Chisinau (Moldova) to Phu Quoc commenced and continue through mid-March 2026, with a total of approximately 18 flights planned.



Data from digital travel platform Agoda shows that accommodation searches for Vietnam from Eastern European countries have surged by 59% since the new visa exemption policy took effect on August 15, 2025. Among the top five destinations most searched by Eastern European travellers, Phu Quoc leads with growth of 113% compared to the same period last year. This strong performance reflects the island’s appeal, from its warm climate and turquoise beaches to luxury resorts and a growing lineup of unique entertainment products found nowhere else in the world.



Sunset Town comes alive with dazzling lights as night falls. (Photo: Sun Group)

The Romania Journal described the island as “a vibrant destination that combines beautiful natural scenery, modern resorts, high end services, traditional craft villages, and a fascinating culture.”



In Phu Quoc, visitors can experience the world’s longest three wire cable car to Hon Thom Island, an attraction frequently praised by international media as a must try experience when visiting Phu Quoc. In addition, Sunset Town has become a defining highlight, with nightly fireworks from the Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea shows. These performances make Phu Quoc the only island in the world to host fireworks twice every night, all year round. Newly developed night markets such as VUI-Fest and Sunset Bazaar further enhance the island’s nighttime economy, offering visitors a wide range of after dark experiences.



Experiencing the world’s longest three-wire cable car, exclusively in Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

Commenting on Phu Quoc’s potential, Mr. Gamzat Aliev, Destination Director for Vietnam at Join UP!, said: “We plan to expand into additional markets next year, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia, further reinforcing Phu Quoc’s position as one of Asia’s leading destinations. If Phu Quoc continues to maintain competitive costs while investing in infrastructure over the coming years, the island will attract stronger and more stable tourist flows from Eastern Europe. Price stability and sustainable development are key drivers for long term growth.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Iulian Beiu, CEO of Join UP! Romania, told Romania Journal: “Phu Quoc is not just a destination, it is a state of mind, defined by freedom, peace, and discovery.”



Phu Quoc captivates international visitors with one of a kind experiences found nowhere else in the world. (Photo: Sun Group)

Before the emergence of this Eastern European travel wave, Phu Quoc had already recorded strong growth from markets such as the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), CIS countries, and other destinations connected by direct flights. Currently, Phu Quoc International Airport handles nearly 40 international flights per day.



Even in markets without direct routes, Phu Quoc continues to see strong demand. On December 10, Phu Quoc International Airport welcomed more than 180 Indian travellers on a new charter flight from New Delhi. Each flight is expected to carry approximately 160 to 180 passengers, bringing an estimated total of around 1,400 Indian visitors to Phu Quoc during the initial month of operations.



As traditional source markets stabilise, Phu Quoc’s continued success in attracting new international visitor flows, from South Asia to Eastern Europe, highlights the rare market expansion capability of an island destination. Charter flights are not only a short term boost in visitor numbers, but also a clear signal of Phu Quoc’s readiness to accommodate longer stays, higher spending travellers, and its growing role as a truly global tourism destination./.