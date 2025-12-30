Phu Quoc emerges as magnet for international tourists

Tourism in Phu Quoc, the southern province of An Giang, has recorded a sharp rise in international arrivals in recent months, reinforcing the island’s growing appeal on the global tourism landscape and laying a solid foundation for further development.

In mid-December, Phu Quoc was chosen as the destination welcoming Vietnam’s 20-millionth international visitor – a historic milestone marking the first time in the 65-year history of the country’s tourism sector that such a figure has been reached.

Karolina Agnieszka Muskus from Poland, the 20-millionth visitor, expressed her delight at the warm hospitality and natural beauty of Vietnam and Phu Quoc, saying she will strongly recommend the destination to her friends and family.

Another milestone underscoring Phu Quoc’s rising profile came in the early hours of December 10, when the first direct flight from New Delhi carrying 180 Indian passengers landed at Phu Quoc International Airport. The flight marked the start of eight round-trip direct services within a month, jointly operated by Vietravel, India’s online travel platform MakeMyTrip, and Air India. This initiative is expected to help tap into India – one of the fastest-growing and most promising tourism markets for Vietnam.

Nguyen Vu Khac Huy, Chairman of the An Giang Tourism Association, said international arrivals in Phu Quoc have surged in the final months of the year, with visitors coming from Russia, Europe, Australia, the US, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Malaysia, and India.

Beyond traditional family travel and winter sun seekers, the island is now attracting high-end markets, including tourists from the Middle East and ultra-high-net-worth travellers from India. These segments are particularly potential, as they tend to stay longer and spend more on premium island services, he noted.

Phu Quoc’s international standing was further cemented in 2025 when it won five accolades at the World Travel Awards, often dubbed the “Oscars of the tourism industry”. Notably, the island claimed for the fourth consecutive time the title of “World’s Leading Nature Island Destination 2025”.

In 2025, An Giang province welcomed over 24.1 million visitors, up 27.3% year on year, with international arrivals soaring by 90.3% to nearly 2 million. Tourism revenue reached almost 68 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD), exceeding the annual target by nearly 73%. Phu Quoc alone received an estimated 8.1 million visitors, including 1.8 million foreigners, generating nearly 44 trillion VND in tourism revenue.

Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the An Giang Department of Tourism, said infrastructure upgrades are crucial to sustaining this growth. Transport links connecting Phu Quoc with Ha Tien and the Bay Nui area are being enhanced to develop more attractive inter-regional tourism products.

The province is also working with universities and colleges in the Mekong Delta to train high-quality tourism personnel, a key requirement as Phu Quoc prepares to host large-scale and high-end visitors, including those expected for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities in 2027, he noted./.