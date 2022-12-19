Photographer wins two silvers at New York Photography Awards

Tran Viet Van, a journalist for Lao Dong (Labour) Newspaper, won two silver awards at the recent international New York Photography Awards 2022 that attracted over 3,500 entries by photographers from 50 countries across the world.

According to the newspaper, the photo contest organiser on December 16 announced two silver awards for the Vietnamese photographer, namely the “Connection” taken in Vietnam’s Central Highland province of Dak Lak in the category of Black and White, Traveland “The tattooed woman" taken in Myanmar for the category of Fine Art, Open Theme for professional photographers.

Previously, “Connection” won the third position at Spain’s EPEX Photography Trophy 2022 in Malaga and went to the final round of Switzerland’s Lugano Award and the US’s Nature Conservancy. Meanwhile, “The tattooed woman” won a bronze medal at India’s One Eyeland and went to the final round of Austria’s World Master.

The New York Photography Awards honor the world's outstanding photographers who share their vision with the world, redefining and expanding the boundaries of photography, where every aspect of a photograph is focused to meet international standards.

This year, its Grand Prize for Photographer of the Year went to British photographer Pete Muller for "Save" [that seizes the moment a goalkeeper made a great save] and Germany’s Peter Voss for "Young Eagle Champion"./.