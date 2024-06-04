Photo, video contest promotes digital society

The “Technology with Heart” award c eremony is slated for June 5 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The “Technology with Heart” award, the first of its kind in Vietnam to honour photos and video clips capturing how technology intertwines with life, has attracted over 800 works from more than 318 authors since its launch in January.



The joint initiative between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) aims to spread nice images on the theme of people and technology, toward building a digital society where communities are better served, happier and wealthier, and stay safer thanks to scientific knowledge and products.



The entries include nearly 1,700 photos and 100 video clips, with 10 individual photos, 12 photo collections, and 10 video clips to be named at the award ceremony slated for June 5 in Hanoi.



Editor-In-Chief of the VNA's Vietnam Pictorial Nguyen Thang, also the head of the jury, said the majority of the entries closely adhere to the theme, showcasing the application and utilisation of technology in daily activities across various sectors such as health care, education, industry and agriculture. Particularly noteworthy is that they capture moments in all corners of the country, ranging from mountainous regions to plains, and from urban to rural and island settings.



Nguyen Quang Vu, Deputy Director of the VNA's Television Centre (Vnews) and a member of the jury, noted that the video clips demonstrate authors' creativity, humane perspective, and meticulous attention to topics as well as characters and post-production.



Chairman and CEO of Viettel Group Tao Duc Thang assessed that the award holds practical significance in communications efforts contributing to the advancement of the national digital transformation process./.