Making news
Photo exhibition spotlights friendship between Central European countries and Vietnam
Jointly organised by the Hungarian Consulate General in HCM City and the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University HCM City, the event saw the participation of representatives of the Visegrad countries in Vietnam, municipal departments and sectors and diplomatic missions of foreign countries in the city.
On display are over 50 photos of animals, plants and landscapes of the Visegrad countries, which were taken by famous photographers of the Association of Hungarian Nature Photographers, the Slovak Association of Wildlife Photographers, the club of nature photographers of the Czech Republic, and the Polish Association of Nature Photographers.
In her speech at the opening ceremony, Hungarian Consul General in HCM City Szilvia Szojka emphasised that, as the president of the Visegrad group for the 2021-2022 term, Hungary has arranged many activities to introduce the cultural, culinary value, and cooperation of the Visegrad countries to Vietnamese people and international friends in Vietnam.
This is one of practical activities to strengthen economic, cultural, educational and tourism cooperation among Visegrad member countries and between the group and Vietnam, she added.
Established in 1991, the Visegrad Group comprises four Central European countries: Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The countries not only share geopolitical similarities, but also many things in common in terms of history, culture and traditions./.