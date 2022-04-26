Photo exhibition recalls memory of ancient markets in Hanoi

The exhibition consists of two parts including “The story of planning” and “Ancient memories”, using a combination of documents and images with light and sound effects, Nhan dan newspaper reported.



An integral part of the exhibition is the street vendors, which have long been a cultural feature of Hanoi.



The exhibition shows that the ancient capital of Thang Long and Hanoi today are a major economic-cultural hub of the country and the market plays an indispensable role in the development of the city.



Visitors will be also introduced to the decrees and regulations of the French government on market tax and sidewalk management.



The exhibition is taking place via website http://archives.org.vn and fanpage https://facebook.com/luutruquocgia1./.