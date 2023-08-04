Photo exhibition on Vietnam-Japan ties opens

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (September 21, 1973 - September 21, 2023), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in collaboration with Japan's Kyodo News, on August 3 opened in Hanoi a photo exhibition entitled "Vietnam - Japan: Towards the Future, Reaching out to the World”.



On display are 50 large-sized photos carefully selected from the archives of both the VNA and Kyodo News, featuring the panorama of the friendly and cooperative relations between Vietnam and Japan over the past five decades.



Speaking at the event, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang affirmed that the year 2023 holds special significance as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

The weeklong exhibition is organised with a desire to popularise the two countries’ cooperation achievements over the past half a century, as well as the potential and opportunities for further development in their future cooperative relationship, she said, adding that with the exhibition, the two news agencies wish to introduce their effective collaboration in information and communications since 1980s.

Throughout their development stages, they have always provided each other with extremely effective support and assistance in both bilateral cooperation and at multilateral forums, enabling them to fulfill their media missions, deliver official, timely, and modern information to the public in both countries and bring information to the world, Trang said.

For his part, Kyodo President Toru Mizutani said that the photos on display symbolise the exchange and friendship between the two countries in various fields, affirming their extensive and diverse cooperation.

As the theme of this event goes, he said he hopes that Japan and Vietnam will jointly move towards the future and further deepen their friendship and cooperation for peace and stability in the world.



Visitors to the exhibition will have an opportunity to look back on the significant milestones and prominent events over the past five decades in all bilateral cooperation areas captured by photographers from the VNA and Kyodo News.



Those photos create the most authentic, lively and clearest evidence of the fine Vietnam-Japan friendly relations. Not only the two nations share numerous strategic benefits, their leaders and peoples also enjoy a close bond of mutual trust and support in various fields./.