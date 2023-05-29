Photo exhibition, musical show marks Vung Tau – Gunsan anniversary

A photo exhibition and a musical show were organised on May 27 in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria- Vung Tau, to mark the first anniversary of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of friendly cooperative relations between Vung Tau and Gunsan, Republic of Korea (RoK).

On show are 90 works by photographers from the two cities, helping visitors understand more about the culture, daily life, nature, tourism, festivals, and local people, introducing the unique cultural features of Vietnam and RoK. The exhibition will run until June 4.

The same day, artists from Vung Tau city and Gunsan city staged a special art performance.

Kim Bong Gon, Director of Gunsan City's Department of Culture and Tourism, said the friendship and cooperation between the two cities have deepened through friendship visits and cultural activities.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Vung Tau city, said art exchange programmes are expected to pave the way for cultural and artistic cooperation between Vung Tau and Gunsan cities, enhancing mutual understanding and tightening their friendly relationship./.