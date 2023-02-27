Photo exhibition marks 80 years of Outline of Vietnamese Culture



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said that with 80 photos displayed, the exhibition is divided into two parts.



The first part comprises documentary photos, mostly black and white, taken and archived since 1945, including those of the full text of the document published on the first issue of Tien Phong magazine in November 1945, the first national conference on culture in 1946, and Party and State leaders attending cultural and artistic events.

The second features photos of Vietnam’s achievements in preserving and promoting heritage values and cultural identities, together with a number of prominent cultural and artistic activities in recent years.

The exhibition is organised with the support and contribution of the Vietnam News Agency; the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists; the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies; the Vietnam National Museum of History; and the Ho Chi Minh Museum, among others.



It will be moved to the Hanoi Opera House on February 28.



In 1943, by applying Marxism and the guidelines of the Party and leader Nguyen Ai Quoc, Party General Secretary Truong Chinh wrote the Outline on Vietnamese Culture (also known as the 1943 Outline on Culture), stressing that the content, nature, organisation and development orientation of a cultural revolution can only be associated with the national liberation revolution and a cultural revolution can be realised when the political revolution has succeeded.



The three principles of “nationalisation”, “popularisation”, and “scientification” stated in the document have kept their value over time, guiding the development of the national culture./.