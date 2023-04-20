Photo exhibition marks 50 years of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations

The French Embassy in Vietnam, the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, and the French Institute in Vietnam on April 19 opened a photo exhibition on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Emmanuelle Pavillon Grosser, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City, said that the exhibition aims to honour the French-Vietnamese friendship through photography.



Nearly 20 photos on display show the crossed looks of Vietnamese and French professional and amateur photographers.

The exhibition will run until September 4, 2023 outside the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City at No. 6, Le Duan street, District 1./.