Photo exhibition in Laos highlights Vietnam’s April 30 victory

A photo exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30) opens in Vientiane on April 22. (Photo: VNA)



The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos opened a photo exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30) in Vientiane on April 22.



The exhibition features nearly 300 works with bilingual captions in Vietnamese and Lao, including 50 photographs captured by Vietnam News Agency reporters. The carefully curated collection creates a vivid visual narrative highlighting key events in Vietnam's national liberation struggle, culminating in the Great 1975 Spring Victory.



It also showcases the images of the special Vietnam-Laos solidarity, with photos of leaders from both sides' Parties, States, voluntary soldiers, and citizens standing shoulder to shoulder during the most challenging moments in the two countries’ histories. The display also presents the achievements of the Vietnam-Laos cooperative relations.

Representatives from the Lao Ministry of National Defence at the photo exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam laid stress on the significance of the victory, which ended the war and ushered Vietnam into an era of peace and development. He described it as the triumph of not only Vietnam's military and people in the resistance war against the US but also a significant victory for revolutionary forces worldwide, contributing to the global struggle for independence, peace, democracy, and social progress.



He also took the occasion to express sincere gratitude for the international solidarity, especially the wholehearted support and meaningful assistance that the Party, State, and people of Laos have provided for Vietnam during the struggle in the past as well as the national defence and development efforts at present.



The diplomat said he hopes that the event will help Vietnamese officials, Party members, students, and expatriates in Laos, as well as Lao friends get a better insight into the revolutionary fight, filled with sacrifices and hardships but also glory and pride, of both the Vietnamese and Lao peoples.

A corner of the exibition (Photo: VNA)

He also affirmed the commitment to continue protecting revolutionary achievements and nurturing the special Vietnam-Laos relationship, developing it in a deeper and more practical and effective fashion across all fields.



Tam highlighted Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and active international integration, with a consistent approach of leaving the past behind and looking towards the future. He underscored increasing mutual understanding, dialogue, cooperation, and development to create momentum for the country to make breakthroughs and firmly enter a new era – that of the nation’s rise.



The exhibition at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy will run until April 30./.