Photo exhibition honours 50 years of Vietnam – Mozambique solidarity

The photo exhibition honours the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Mozambique over the past five decades. (Photo: VNA)

A photo exhibition opened in Mozambique's capital city of Maputo on June 26, marking five decades of the solidarity between Vietnam and the African country.

The event, jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique and Joaquim Chissano University, drew around 300 delegates to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties (June 25).

Ambassador Tran Thi Thu Thin affirmed that the exhibition is not merely a collection of photographs but a vivid testament to the time-honoured friendship and solidarity between the people of Vietnam and Mozambique.

She noted that while June 25, 1975 marks Mozambique’s independence and the official establishment of diplomatic relations with Vietnam, the bonds between the two sides began even earlier, forged through shared ideals and their respective struggles for national independence and self-determination.

The exhibition serves as a profound tribute to previous generations who steadfastly nurtured Vietnam-Mozambique friendship and solidarity, and as an inspiring message to today's youth to continue developing the precious legacy, strengthening mutual understanding, respect, and cooperative spirit for the common benefit of both peoples and the shared peace and development of their respective regions and the world, she underscored.

The Vietnamese Embassy in collaboration with Movitel present 30 gift packages to outstanding students of the Joaquim Chissano University. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, PhD. João Gabriel de Barros, Rector of the Joaquim Chissano University, stated that the event offered an opportunity for his students to gain better insights into Vietnam’s land and people as well as the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

He highlighted education cooperation as a key pillar of the bilateral relations, with both countries exchanging scholarships and Vietnam sending education experts to Mozambique. He expressed his hope that this collaboration will continue to grow and that youth from both countries will play a more active role in advancing the friendship and cooperation.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy in collaboration with Movitel, a telecommunications joint venture of Vietnam’s Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group in Mozambique, presented 30 gift packages to outstanding students of the Joaquim Chissano University./.