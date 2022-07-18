Photo exhibition features history of Vietnam-Laos ties

An exhibition is being held at Kaysone Phomvihane Museum in the Lao capital city of Vientiane, displaying photos, documents, objects and books on the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive friendship as well as the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



Attending the opening ceremony on July 17 was Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, who has been on a visit to Laos to attend the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).



Addressing the ceremony, Thongsalith Mangnomek, Secretary and Chief of Office of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, said for the celebrations, the Offices of the CPV and LPRP Central Committees have selected photos on bilateral activities between the Parties, States and people for the exhibitions at the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum and the Vietnam National Museum of History.



On display at the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum are more than 400 photos on the history of the relations from 1930 to 1975, as well as on the two countries’ solidarity and cooperation in their national protection and construction cause in the 1976-1986 period and in their reform process during 1986-2022./.