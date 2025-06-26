Photo exhibition depicts environmental challenges in Southeast Asia

The exhibition is jointly organised by the Can Tho Union of Friendship Organisations, the Vietnam–Netherlands Friendship Association in Can Tho, and Can Tho University. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

A photo exhibition showcasing the impact of climate change in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam opened in Vietnam's Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 25.

The exhibition, which will run until July 16, is jointly organised by the Can Tho Union of Friendship Organisations, the Vietnam–Netherlands Friendship Association in Can Tho, and Can Tho University. The event marked the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam–Netherlands strategic partnership on climate change adaptation and water management.

The visual storytelling exhibition features works by 12 professional and amateur photographers from Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. The photos, taken between April and October 2023, offer an authentic look at the effects of climate change.

Speaking at the event, Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Trung, Vice Rector of Can Tho University, said the exhibition is not only a meaningful artistic activity but also an opportunity to inspire cooperation and raise public awareness, especially among the younger generation, about clime change - one of the most critical challenges at present.

Noting the serious impact of climate change on the Mekong Delta in general and Can Tho in particular, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep said the photos help viewers gain a deeper understanding of the consequences of climate change on humanity. They also highlight the daunting challenges humanity faces and encourage people to stay united and take action to protect the planet and promote sustainable development.

Stressing that climate change is a pressing issue affecting everyone, Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City Daniel Stock said he hoped the exhibition would inspire action to protect the environment and enhance public awareness of climate change adaptation.

Vietnam and the Netherlands share many similarities, as both are home to large river deltas and face serious risks from climate change and rising sea levels. Over the years, cooperation between the two countries has deepened, particularly through their strategic partnerships on climate change adaptation and water management, established in 2010, and on sustainable agriculture and food security in 2014./.