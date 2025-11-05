Photo exhibition captures over three decades of Vietnam’s transformation

Visitors at the “Continuum: Vietnam” photo exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

A photo exhibition by British photojournalist Andy Soloman opened in Hanoi on November 4, offering a unique perspective on Vietnam’s remarkable transformation over more than three decades through a series of moving encounters and reunions.

“Continuum: Vietnam” showcases more than 50 photographs by Soloman across two periods, 1992–1993 and 2022–2024. In the early 1990s, as Vietnam began to open its doors to the world, Soloman traveled extensively across the country, captivated by the resilience of its people and their spirit of hope. His camera allowed him to enter the intimate world of “strangers” who welcomed him with warmth and sincerity. Returning in 2022, Soloman sought out the individuals he had photographed three decades earlier, continuing stories left unfinished.

Displayed side by side, the black-and-white archival portraits and the recent colour photographs create a poignant dialogue between past and present. Visitors can perceive not only the traces of time but also the powerful evolution of a nation where tradition and modernity coexist harmoniously.

At the opening ceremony, British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew described the exhibition as a vivid reflection of the growing understanding and connection between the two nations. Commending Soloman’s artistic journey spanning more than three decades, he called it a symbol of humane connection and expressed hope that the exhibition will be warmly received by the Vietnamese public, further deepening the friendship between the UK and Vietnam.

Sharing his inspiration, Soloman said his 30-year journey tells the stories of ordinary people, illustrating the bond between past and present through history, trust, and genuine respect. He described the exhibition as a tribute to the Vietnamese people who welcomed him as a friend and shared their lives openly.

James Shipton, Director of the British Council in Vietnam, remarked that the portraits reflect Soloman’s deep connection with Vietnamese people and culture over 33 years, forming an artistic bridge between Vietnam and the UK.

“Continuum: Vietnam” is part of the Photo Hanoi ’25 international photography festival, celebrating photography as a bridge for cultural exchange between Vietnam and the world.

The exhibition runs until November 30 at the Ho Guom Cultural Information Centre, 2 Le Thai To street, Hanoi./.