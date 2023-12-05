Making news
Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park attracts over 660,000 visitors
They include over 83,000 international arrivals, up 231%. Meanwhile, the park’s tourism revenue has increased 23% to approximate 270 billion VND (11.1 million USD) this year, statistics show.
The board attributed those results to various measures taken to attract more tourists, including promoting the marketing of tourism products and services via many channels, especially digital platforms, to grab travellers’ interest.
It has coordinated with travel establishments and companies to offer many new tourism products and services like the tour of Ba Cave, the one at Phong Nha Cave at night, and another of Xuyen Son Ho – a lake located 4,500m deep into Phong Nha Cave.
At Phong Nha Cave, lighting experts have been invited to give advice about light arrangement inside the cave to ensure aesthetics as well as brightness for visitors to explore this destination.
Many facilities at the Chay River - Toi Cave and Nuoc Mooc Spring ecotourism areas have also been upgraded to better serve travellers.
In addition, the park management board is also speeding up the building and upgrade of many facilities and the landscape of Tien Son Cave so that this place will be reopened by the end of this year.
Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, covering over 123,000 ha, harbours terrestrial and aquatic habitats, primary and secondary forests, sites of natural regeneration, and tropical dense forests. It is also rich in large, often spectacular, and scientifically significant caves, including Son Doong - the world's largest cave.
The property has been honoured as a world natural heritage site twice.
On July 3, 2003, the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO recognised this park as a world natural heritage for the site’s exceptional global value in terms of geology and geomorphology.
Twelve years later, on July 3, 2015, the park was once again honoured, this time for the criteria of outstanding value representing the evolutionary and development processes of terrestrial ecosystems, and possessing meaningful natural habitats for biodiversity conservation./.