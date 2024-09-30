Phong Chau pontoon bridge opened to traffic, after old bridge collapsed in typhoon

Vehicles come across the bridge after the official opening order. Photo: VNA/VNS

From 6am on Monday, the Engineering Brigade No 249 under the Engineering Corps officially opened the Phong Chau pontoon bridge connecting the two banks of the Red River in Tam Nong and Lam Thao districts in the northern province of Phu Tho serving the people’s travel needs.

The pontoon bridge was built after the Phong Chau Bridge collapsed on September 9, caused by rising water levels in the Red River in the wake of super typhoon Yagi.

Eight people were deemed missing as the result of the bridge collapse. Four bodies have been found so far.

The project to overcome the consequences of natural disasters at Phong Chau Bridge has been implemented with budget of 9.13 billion dong (369,950 US dollars) from the State budget.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 17 signed a directive from the Prime Minister, calling for the immediate study and investment in the construction of a new Phong Chau Bridge.