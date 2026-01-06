Pho, water puppetry to be proposed for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage listing

Savouring a hot bowl of pho with beef (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh has agreed in principle to the preparation of scientific dossiers on pho (rice noodle soup) and water puppetry as intangible cultural heritage, to be submitted to UNESCO for inscription on its heritage lists.



The Government Office has sent an official document to the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Hanoi, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh and Hai Phong regarding the matter.



Accordingly, after considering the ministry’s proposal to seek permission to compile scientific dossiers on pho and water puppetry for UNESCO nomination, and based on the consensus of the People’s Committees of these localities, the Deputy PM approved the policy of preparing a dossier on pho for submission to UNESCO. The People’s Committee of Hanoi has been assigned to take the lead, in coordination with the ministry, the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh and other localities with communities practising the heritage, to compile the dossier and carry out all related tasks, procedures and formalities in a rigorous manner and in accordance with the law.



A show of water puppetry in Hanoi (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Regarding water puppetry, the Deputy PM also approved the policy of preparing a scientific dossier for submission to UNESCO. The People’s Committee of Hanoi will serve as the coordinating agency, working with the ministry, the People’s Committees of Hai Phong and Hung Yen, and other localities with practising communities, to complete the dossier and related procedures in compliance with legal regulations.



Water puppetry was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2012. Later, in 2024, pho of Nam Dinh and Hanoi were officially recognised as national intangible cultural heritage./.