Pho Festival 2026 to take place in Ninh Binh from March 19 - 22

Illustrative photo: VNA

Held under the theme “Vietnamese Pho – A living heritage in the modern era”, the festival aims to honour the country’s traditional 'pho' craft while contributing practical evidence and data to support the preparation of a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition for 'pho' as a world cultural heritage.

According to Le Thi Thiet, Chairwoman of the Ninh Binh Culinary Culture Association, the event continues the success of previous editions and seeks to reaffirm the historical roots of pho-making and its continuous development across different regions. It also aims to promote research and standardisation efforts to help complete the nomination dossier and advance the goal of integrating Vietnamese 'pho' into the global flow of intangible cultural heritage.

The festival is expected to feature around 50 booths from leading 'pho' brands and enterprises nationwide, showcasing cooking demonstrations and exhibitions retracing the origin, evolution and spread of the iconic dish.

Key activities will include the appraisal programme “Vietnamese Pho imprint”, the forum “Vietnamese Pho in the flow of world heritage”, a culinary performance themed “Three-region rolled pho strip”, the art night “Pho connect”, and a seminar titled “We love Pho – Heritage bridge and global connectivity mission.”

In addition, from March 18 - 19, a heritage experience programme titled “Returning to Van Cu communal house – Opening a heritage chapter” will take place at Van Cu village communal house in Nam Dong commune. Visitors will be able to observe the pho-making process, taste local dishes and join cultural exchange activities.



Van Cu village is considered one of the cradles of traditional 'pho' in Ninh Binh. The craft has been passed down through generations, with villagers bringing their family recipes to different parts of the country, helping shape the reputation of Vietnamese 'pho'.

The festival is also expected to promote culinary tourism, enhance Ninh Binh’s image, strengthen regional linkages and attract more visitors, thereby contributing to the provincial service sector's growth while fostering community pride in cultural heritage./.