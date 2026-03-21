Pho Festival 2026 connects domestic, foreign food enthusiasts

A booth from Nam Dinh ward. Photo: VNA

The Pho Festival 2026 kicked off in the northern province of Ninh Binh on March 20, celebrating the historical origin of pho and its ongoing evolution across regions.



Le Thi Thiet, Chairwoman of the provincial Culinary Culture Association, said Nam Dinh pho has evolved into a symbol of Vietnamese culinary culture. Born in traditional craft villages like Van Cu and Giao Cu – the cradle of pho, generations of master artisans have guarded its secret recipes. These days, pho makers are creating regional variations, spreading the noodle soup nationwide and earning global recognition.



Back in 2024, both Nam Dinh and Hanoi pho scored a major win when they landed on Vietnam's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The designation not only honours their deep cultural, historical and gastronomic significance but also imposes a key duty to keep the tradition alive, push it forward in modern times, and hustle toward getting Vietnamese pho crowned as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.





The Van Cu pho making craft village's booth. Photo: VNA

Running through March 22 at Thien Truong pedestrian street in Thien Truong ward, the festival pulls in artisans, businesses, researchers and food enthusiasts from Vietnam and abroad. Some 50 booths line the street, each run by an artisan or a well-known pho house representing northern, central and southern Vietnam.



Visitors can watch live demos of pho in the making, craft village exhibits, panel discussions and culinary exchanges.



The event aims to reinforce the reputation of Nam Dinh pho in Ninh Binh while elevating Vietnamese pho overall. Organisers expect it to support local cultural preservation, tourism growth and economic gains, alongside highlighting Thien Truong as a welcoming destination rich in authentic identity./.