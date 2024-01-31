Philippine President concludes State visit to Vietnam

President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse (right) says good-bye to President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse Louise Araneta Marcos left Hanoi late January 30, concluding their State visit to Vietnam on January 29-30 at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.



This is the first visit to Vietnam of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. since he took office as the President of the Philippines.



During the visit, the Philippine President and his spouse paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the monument to fallen soldiers in Hanoi.



The Philippine State leader held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, witnessed the exchange of cooperative documents and met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.



During the talks and meetings, leaders of both sides appreciated the substantive development of the strategic partnership between the two countries and reached consensus on further promoting the partnership in the context of the upcoming 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership in 2025 and the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship in 2026.

They agreed to strengthen political trust, friendship and cooperative ties between the two countries through maintaining regular visits and contact on high level and other levels on all channels. They pledged to optimise existing bilateral cooperative mechanisms and effectively implement signed documents between the two countries.



Leaders of both countries laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining peace, stability, maritime security, safety, and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the East Sea.



On the occasion of the visit, the two sides issued a joint press statement.



The visit of the Philippine President has affirmed the strategic partnership between Vietnam and the Philippines, contributed to enhancing political trust and created an impetus for bilateral cooperation, contributing to solidarity and centrality of the ASEAN./.