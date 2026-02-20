Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane hands out Tet packages to the disadvantaged

Delegates at the event. Photo: VNA

Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane held a charity event on February 19 to present Lunar New Year (Tet) gift packages to those with disabilities and disadvantaged families living in the Lao capital city.

In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam hailed the pagoda as a cherished spiritual home for the Vietnamese community in Laos and a vivid symbol of the close bonds between Buddhism and both countries’ people. Led by Venerable Thich Minh Quang, monks and nuns, the pagoda is not only a site of worship but also a spiritual anchor connecting the community and spreading values of compassion, kindness, and social responsibility.

He extended warm regards and encouragement to recipients, wishing that they would overcome hardship with resilience, hold fast to confidence, and strive for a better life.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos always attaches importance to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens living, studying, and working there, he said.

According to him, the embassy has partnered with community associations, Lao authorities, and religious groups to deliver citizen protection, legal assistance, educational support, and a range of socio-cultural and charitable activities in recent years. At the same time, it has encouraged the Vietnamese community to comply with local laws, integrate fully into the host society, and contribute to Laos’ progress. In doing so, they would foster the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

Among those present were Naly Sisoulith, spouse of the Party General Secretary and President of Laos, alongside representatives of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Development. Their presence not only spreads the Vietnamese tradition of mutual support but also reflects the Buddhist spirit of compassion through acts of social service, thereby further nurturing the bilateral special friendship, he said.

The pagoda, he added, will carry on with such charitable activities through the year ahead, allowing the Vietnamese community's compassion and generosity ripple outward across Laos, he added./.