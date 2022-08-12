Pharma companies told to proactively develop monkeypox medication

Facing complex developments of the monkeypox outbreak in the world, the Health Ministry’s Drug Administration has asked pharmaceutical and material producers to increase the import of and proactively develop monkeypox medication.



In a document sent on August 10, the agency requested the companies keep up with the development of monkeypox medication and vaccine in the world, access drug material supply sources, and import materials into Vietnam to serve drug development and production.



It also asked drug and material importers to proactively liaise with foreign manufacturers to access supply sources and survey demand among domestic health establishments.



The agency said it will give maximum priority to licensing the circulation and importation of monkeypox medication and drug materials in line with regulations.



Shortly after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency, the Ministry of Health issued guidance for monkeypox diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.



New monkeypox infections have been on the rise globally. Many countries have begun working to develop new and more effective drugs for disease treatment.



Vietnam has not recorded any monkeypox cases but there is still a risk that this disease will enter the country./.