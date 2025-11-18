Making news
Petrovietnam’s chemical arm, oil refinery joint venture seal deal in Kuwait
The Petrovietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation – JSC (PVFCCo – Phu My) and the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) have signed a cooperation agreement in Kuwait, marking a strategic move in the development of chemical and petrochemical projects.
Under the agreement, PVFCCo – Phu My and NSRP will jointly explore investment opportunities under a business cooperation contract model in several potential projects, including sulphuric acid, ammonia, and carbon black. The two sides will also share market data, update feasibility studies, and consider infrastructure development for production and business activities. They will strengthen collaboration in operations and maintenance to enhance plant efficiency and safety.
A leader of the Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam) stressed that both PVFCCo – Phu My and NSRP should develop products following a value-chain mindset, maximising each party’s strengths while directly supporting operations at the Nghi Son refinery and petrochemical plant.
This approach, agreed upon by both sides, is seen as a foundation for expanding cooperation in the chemical and petrochemical sectors in the coming years.
According to NSRP General Director Kazutaka Yamato, the agreement will open a new chapter for the plant by leveraging PVFCCo – Phu My’s expertise, systems and market capabilities.
PVFCCo – Phu My General Director Phan Cong Thanh noted that the partnership matches the corporation’s strategy to expand its chemical portfolio, enabling deeper participation in the petrochemical – chemical value chain, particularly within the Nghi Son industrial ecosystem.
PVFCCo – Phu My, a key Petrovietnam subsidiary in its sector, operates the Phu My fertiliser plant, which has a production capacity of 1.6 million tonnes of fertiliser and chemicals per year. It is pursuing expansion into advanced and green chemicals with high added value.
NSRP, meanwhile, is a joint venture between Petrovietnam and international partners including the Kuwaiti oil and gas storage and shipping company Kuwait Petroleum Europe B. V., Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu Kosan, and Japanese chemical manufacturer Mitsui Chemicals. It owns a refinery and petrochemical complex worth more than 9 billion USD, with a processing capacity of 10 million tonnes of crude oil per year. NSRP plays a vital role in ensuring energy security and the supply of refinery and petrochemical products for the Vietnamese market./.