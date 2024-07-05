Petrovietnam leaders request smooth progress of Block B gas – electricity project

An overview of the working session (Photo: petrotimes)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) Le Manh Hung has stressed the necessity to prevent any difficulties from impacting the progress of the Block B gas – electricity project chain as it is the most critical project of the group from now to 2030 and is drawing significant public interest.

Hung on July 3 led a delegation to the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang province to work with the Management Board of the Song Hau 1 Thermal Power Plant Project (SH1PP) and Southwest Pipeline Operating Company (SWPOC) regarding the progress of their tasks in the first six months of this year and the implementation for the midstream and downstream sections of the project chain.

President of the Petrovietnam Board of Management and CEO Le Ngoc Son requested the SH1PP Management Board to focus on the finalisation of the SH1PP project, slated for completion in 2024.

He emphasised the importance of synchronising the progress of projects in the midstream, and downstream sections. Regarding the midstream – gas pipeline, he acknowledged the gas pipeline project's smooth implementation progress. As for the downstream - O Mon III and IV thermal power plants, Son stressed the need to implement tasks to ensure adherence to the schedule.

Son asked the project chain’s exploitation and construction board to adjust the project schedule in accordance with the current implementation situation.

As the largest of its kind in Vietnam, the Block B gas – electricity project chain is expected to produce 5.06 billion cu.m of gas per year during the stable phase, providing supply to four O Mon thermal power plants in Can Tho with a total installed capacity of nearly 4,000 MW./.