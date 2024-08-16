Petrovietnam focuses on completing governance plan, boosting growth. Illustrative image (Photo: petrovietnam.petrotimes.vn)

President & CEO of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) Le Ngoc Son says extra efforts are needed to ensure the completion of the 2024 business plan, promote growth and development goals, and contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

In his directive on key tasks and solutions for the last months of this year, Son instructed the group’s specialized departments, member units, project management boards, and branches to update their tasks for August and the remaining months of 2024. These are to be based on evaluating the results in the first seven months of 2024 and forecasts of macroeconomics, energy market trends, and financial and monetary policies.

Departments/offices, units, and oil and gas contractors need to urgently review their goals, tasks, and targets, and implement flexible solutions, he said, requiring particular emphasis to be placed on safety at construction sites and plants.

In addition to carrying out production and business plans to create momentum for growth, the leader also requested that units strictly adhere to the group's directions, tasks and solutions regarding investment management. They were also asked to enhance inspection and supervision over the implementation of investment plans, and project accounting.

In the coming time, the group will resolutely accelerate investment progress and capital disbursement, and strive to achieve the highest possible completion of the 2024 investment plan, Son stated.

Petrovietnam will institute rewards and commendations to recognise and encourage teams, representatives, and individuals who excel in successfully achieving the 2024 governance plan, he added./