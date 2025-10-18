Petrovietnam enjoys two-digit growth in nine-month consolidated revenue

An offshore jack-up rig under the operation of Petrovietnam. (Photo: pvn.vn)

The consolidated revenue of the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) reached 484 trillion VND (18.37 billion USD) in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

In the period, the group’s total revenue was estimated at 795 trillion VND, up 7% year on year. It also contributed 109 trillion VND to the state budget.

In terms of business and production, crude oil output reached 7.37 million tonnes, exceeding the nine-month plan by 20%. Electricity generation reached 23.92 billion kWh, up 15% compared to the same period last year. Petroleum production (excluding output from the Nghi Son Refinery) reached 5.83 million tonnes, surpassing the plan by 15% and increasing 19% year-on-year.

Urea fertiliser production remained high, at 1.4 million tonnes, and NPK compound fertiliser production saw a sharp year-on-year surge of 52%.

According to Petrovietnam, over the past nine months, its business and production activities have faced numerous challenges such as the US's reciprocal tariff policies, the complicated geopolitical situation, climate change, natural disasters, along with strong pressure from a sharp decline in crude oil prices. However, thanks to the concerted implementation of multiple solutions, the group has exceeded many business and financial targets.

Specifically, amidst continued volatilities in the energy market, in addition to optimising the operations of petrochemical refineries, fertiliser and power plants, Petrovietnam has actively expanded its market share and distribution channels for petroleum and gas products, and increased oil and gas service activities both domestically and internationally.

Notably, in the first nine months of 2025, revenue from new products driven by scientific research and innovation was estimated at 6.1 trillion VND, while international business revenue reached 94.7 trillion VND./.